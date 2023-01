Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Doerner Saunders Daniel & Anderson on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers to Oklahoma Western District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Gary W. Gardenhire on behalf of Kenneth Turoczi and Tyrene Turoczi, who allege improper assessment of fire damage claims. The case is 5:23-cv-00095, Turoczi et al v. The Travelers Companies Inc.

Insurance

January 30, 2023, 7:57 PM