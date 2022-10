News From Law.com

In the latest installment of the Am Law Litigation Daily's "Best I've Ever Seen" series, we talk shop about jury selection with Mike Brown of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, a trial lawyer based in Baltimore who has tried more than 100 cases to jury verdict. "It's all about the jury," Brown says. "We can all think that we're tremendous trial lawyers and we have all these great skills. But it really does depend on who's in the box."

Maryland

October 27, 2022, 7:30 AM