Turning a Shield Into a Sword? Johnson & Johnson Accused of ...

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit heard arguments in the bankruptcy case over Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder products. Jeffrey Lamken, of MoloLamken, argued on behalf of the talc claimants to reverse a bankruptcy ruling halting 38,000 talcum powder lawsuits against Johnson & Johnson. Hogan Lovells partner Neal Katyal represented Johnson & Johnson's bankrupt subsidiary LTL Management, the debtor. Panelists Thomas Ambro, Luis Felipe Restrepo and Julio Fuentes, all appointed by Democrats, heard oral arguments that stretched three hours.

September 19, 2022, 11:18 PM