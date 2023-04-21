Turning a He Said, She Said Case into a $7M Florida Jury Awa...

News From Law.com

South Florida attorneys convinced an Alachua Circuit Court jury to return a multimillion-dollar verdict, after a company's nearly 1-ton truck smashed into a family's vehicle leaving the father with permanent blindness in his right eye. "The challenge was having the jury understand what was unfolding prior to the crash," said Donald J. Ward III, a shareholder at Searcy Denney, who was joined by associate Jordan Dulcie. They represented the plaintiff, Thaddeus Agnew and his family, against the defendants, Keeler Roofing LLC and Sebastian Harknett.

Government

April 21, 2023, 2:35 PM

nature of claim: /