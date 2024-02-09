Verizon Communications has turned to Brendan M. Walsh, Co-chair of Pashman Stein Walder Hayden's litigation department, to fend off a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The case, filed Jan. 17 in New Jersey District Court by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz on behalf of Janis Turner, is part of a string of cases accusing the company of failing to mitigate environmental and health hazards posed by miles of toxic lead cables. The suits were triggered by a July 2023 article in the Wall Street Journal describing the public health risks of toxic cables, which led to a decline in share values. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert Kirsch, is 3:24-cv-00272, Turner v. Vestberg et al.
Telecommunications
February 09, 2024, 8:03 AM