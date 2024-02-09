Who Got The Work

Verizon Communications has turned to Brendan M. Walsh, Co-chair of Pashman Stein Walder Hayden's litigation department, to fend off a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The case, filed Jan. 17 in New Jersey District Court by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz on behalf of Janis Turner, is part of a string of cases accusing the company of failing to mitigate environmental and health hazards posed by miles of toxic lead cables. The suits were triggered by a July 2023 article in the Wall Street Journal describing the public health risks of toxic cables, which led to a decline in share values. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert Kirsch, is 3:24-cv-00272, Turner v. Vestberg et al.

Telecommunications

February 09, 2024, 8:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Janis Turner

Plaintiffs

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

defendants

Verizon Communications Inc.

Carol B. Tome

Clarence Otis, Jr.

Daniel H. Schulman

Frances Keeth

Gregory G. Weaver

Hans Vestberg

Kathryn Tesija

Laxman Narasimhan

Lowell C. Mcadam

Mark T. Bertolini

Matthew Ellis

Melanie L. Healey

Richard Carrion

Rodney E. Slater

Roxanne S. Austin

Shellye L. Archambeau

Vittorio Colao

defendant counsels

Gibbons

Pashman Stein Walder Hayden, P.C.

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws