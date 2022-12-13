New Suit - Employment Class Action

Ulta Beauty was slapped with a wage-and-hour class action on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Simon & Simon, Kabatek LLP, Quintilone & Associates and attorney Michael L. Fradin, seeks overtime compensation for time spent watching training videos through the app WorkJam during non-work hours three to five times per week. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06993, Turner v. Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 13, 2022, 5:02 PM