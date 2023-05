New Suit

FedEx, Merck, Pfizer and other defendants were sued by a pro se plaintiff on Thursday in Texas Northern District Court. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00989, Turner v. Trugreen Limited Partnership et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 06, 2023, 12:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Terrance Turner

defendants

Fedex

Merck

Pfizer

Cia

Fbi

Gchq

Geo Spatial

Nsa

Secret Service

Trugreen Limited Partnership

Uscentcom

Usps

Ussocom

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract