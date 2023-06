Removed To Federal Court

Dickinson Wright removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Tractor Supply Co., a retail chain for farmers, to Georgia Middle District Court on Monday. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of John C. Fleming on behalf of David Phillip Turner. The case is 7:23-cv-00070, Turner v. Tractor Supply Company et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 12, 2023, 5:59 PM

Plaintiffs

David Phillip Turner

Plaintiffs

Reynolds, Horne & Survant

defendants

Tractor Supply Company

John Does

defendant counsels

Jeffrey W Melcher

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims