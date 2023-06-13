New Suit - Employment Class Action

Tishman Speyer, a real estate investment company headquartered in New York, and RCPI Holdco LLC were slapped with a collective employment action on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Lee Litigation Group on behalf of individuals employed by the defendants as security guards who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04928, Turner v. Tishman Speyer Properties, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

June 13, 2023, 4:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Joel Turner

Plaintiffs

Lee Litigation Group, PLLC

defendants

Tishman Speyer Properties, Inc.

RCPI Holdco, L.L.C.

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations