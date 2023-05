Removed To Federal Court

In-house counsel for Tesla on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by J. Hartley Law and the Sethi Law Firm on behalf of a production associate who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after reporting sexual harassment and other forms of gender-based employment discrimination. The case is 3:23-cv-02451, Turner v. Tesla, Inc.

Automotive

May 19, 2023, 3:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Tyonna Turner

defendants

Tesla, Inc.

defendant counsels

Tesla, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination