Who Got The Work

James 'Jim' G. Wyly III and Drury S. Holland of Phelps Dunbar have stepped in as defense counsel to tax preparation services provider Alford, Holloway, & Smith in a pending data breach class action. The suit, filed Aug. 9 in Mississippi Southern District Court by Morgan & Morgan and the Maxey Law Firm, arises from a Feb. 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of current and former employees. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David C. Bramlette III, is 5:23-cv-00074, Turner v. Sweetwater Franchise Group, LLC et al.

Business Services

September 25, 2023, 10:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Andrea Turner

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan, PLLC

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Alford, Holloway, & Smith, PLLC

Sweetwater Franchise Group, LLC

defendant counsels

Phelps Dunbar

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 890/