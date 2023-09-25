James 'Jim' G. Wyly III and Drury S. Holland of Phelps Dunbar have stepped in as defense counsel to tax preparation services provider Alford, Holloway, & Smith in a pending data breach class action. The suit, filed Aug. 9 in Mississippi Southern District Court by Morgan & Morgan and the Maxey Law Firm, arises from a Feb. 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of current and former employees. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David C. Bramlette III, is 5:23-cv-00074, Turner v. Sweetwater Franchise Group, LLC et al.
Business Services
September 25, 2023, 10:17 AM