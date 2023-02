Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff on Friday removed a medical malpractice lawsuit against SmileDirectClub to Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Miller & Ogorchock on behalf of a patient who claims he will likely lose the majority of his teeth due to negligent orthodontic care. The case is 2:23-cv-00264, Turner v. SmileDirectClub, LLC et al.

Health Care

February 24, 2023, 7:05 PM