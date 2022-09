Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Spencer Fane on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Amrock LLC and Rocket Mortgage LLC to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, for alleged violations of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed pro se by Mark A. Turner. The case is 1:22-cv-23028, Turner v. Rocket Mortgage, LLC et al.

Florida

September 21, 2022, 3:47 PM