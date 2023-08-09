Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Tuesday removed a breach-of-warranty class action against Porsche Cars North America Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Law + Brandmeyer, contends that Porsche knowingly sold and leased hundreds of 2020 and 2021 Taycan vehicles, which cost an average of $102,000, without advertised amenities such as; a state-of-the-art cockpit display, Apple CarPlay and an infotainment system with integrated Apple music and other features. According to the suit, Porsche knew that the vehicles were 'not ready for market' but nonetheless sold the vehicles in an effort to collect millions of dollars from consumers. The case is 2:23-cv-06465, Turner v. Porsche Cars North America, Inc. et al.

Automotive

August 09, 2023, 9:46 AM

Plaintiffs

William M Turner

defendants

Does

Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct