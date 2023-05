Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Northrop Grumman, a Virginia-based aerospace and defense technology company, to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Wilshire Law Firm. The case is 2:23-cv-03756, Turner v. Northrop Grumman Corp. et al.

Aerospace & Defense

May 17, 2023, 4:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Judy Turner

defendants

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation

Does

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches