Who Got The Work

Tracey K. Jaensch and Viktoryia Johnson of FordHarrison have entered appearances for Naples HMA LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged race- and disability-based employment discrimination. The case was filed July 19 in Florida Middle District Court by Yormak Employment & Disability Law on behalf of Shawn Turner. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell, is 2:22-cv-00433, Turner v. Naples HMA, LLC.

Health Care

September 02, 2022, 7:03 AM