Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Duane Morris on Friday removed an employment class action against M&M Limousine Service to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Stephan Zouras LLP and Fair Work PC, accuses the defendant of classifying limousine drivers as independent contractors in violation of Illinois law. The case is 1:23-cv-04740, Turner v. M&M Limousine Service Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 21, 2023, 6:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Zebedee Turner

defendants

M&M Limousine Service, Inc.

M&M Transportation Services LLC

Mindaugas Susinskas

defendant counsels

Duane Morris

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches