New Suit - Consumer

Mercedes-Benz USA was hit with a breach-of-warranty lawsuit Wednesday in Ohio Southern District Court. The court action was brought pro se by the owner of a 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 4MATIC sedan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00117, Turner v. Mercedes Benz USA, LLC.

Automotive

April 19, 2023, 6:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Renea Turner

defendants

Mercedes Benz USA, LLC

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims