Rebekah S. Guyon of Greenberg Traurig has entered an appearance for JPMorgan Chase in a pending biometric privacy class action. The action, filed Oct. 6 in California Northern District Court by Bursor & Fisher, revolves around the bank's use of Microsoft's AI-enabled Gatekeeper software. The suit accuses JPMorgan of collecting callers' voiceprints without consent in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Microsoft and subsidiary Nuance are represented by Jenner & Block. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna M. Ryu, is 4:22-cv-05827, Turner v. JPMorgan Chase & Co. et al.