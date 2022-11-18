New Suit - Copyright

Shutts & Bowen filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Michael Turner p/k/a musical artist PLVTINUM. The suit targets Edgardo Cuevas Feliciano p/k/a Lyanoo and Rimas Entertainment over their 2019 single 'Repeat,' which the plaintiff contends incorporates elements of his 2016 release 'Champagne & Sunshine.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-23785, Turner v. Feliciano et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

