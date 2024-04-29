Who Got The Work

Dickinson Wright member David R. Deromedi has entered an appearance for Creative Foam Corp. in a pending collective employment action. The complaint was filed March 12 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Sommers Schwartz PC and the Melmed Law Group on behalf of workers employed by the defendant as non-exempt operators who contend that they were not properly compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark A. Goldsmith, is 2:24-cv-10629, Turner v. Creative Foam Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 29, 2024, 11:08 AM

Plaintiffs

Kavel Turner

Plaintiffs

Laura Supanich

Sommers Schwartz

Melmed Law Group P.C

defendants

Creative Foam Corporation

defendant counsels

Dickinson Wright

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations