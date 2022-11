Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Swift Currie McGhee & Hiers on Thursday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Camping World to Georgia Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Phillips Carson & Phillips on behalf of Wendy Turner. The case is 4:22-cv-00276, Turner v. Camping World Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 18, 2022, 12:53 PM