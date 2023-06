New Suit - Employment

BNSF Railway was sued Friday in Texas Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint brings claims on behalf of a former conductor who contends that he was wrongfully terminated due to color-vision deficiency. The suit was filed by the MacLean Law Firm and Casey Jones Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00681, Turner v. BNSF Railway Co.

Transportation & Logistics

June 30, 2023, 4:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Tracy Turner

Plaintiffs

Maclean Firm PC

Moody Law Firm

Casey Jones Law

defendants

BNSF Railway Co.

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA