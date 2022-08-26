New Suit

A Black customer sued Bank of America Friday in Texas Northern District Court for alleged race discrimination in connection with the suspension of her banking accounts. Latasha Turner, who is represented by James Foley PLLC, claims that her accounts were frozen in April without justification after she deposited a $205,000 settlement check. The funds were ultimately released in June, according to the complaint. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01897, Turner v. Bank of America.

Banking & Financial Services

August 26, 2022, 4:29 PM