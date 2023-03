Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Frantz Ward LLP on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Avery Dennison to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Spitz the Employee's Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff who claims they were terminated due to bias against gender reassignment. The case is 3:23-cv-00095, turner v. Avery Dennison Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 29, 2023, 12:12 PM

Plaintiffs

londyn turner

defendants

Avery Dennison Corporation

defendant counsels

Frantz Ward

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination