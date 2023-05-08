New Suit - Contract

Apricot Solar was slapped with a lawsuit Monday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01006, Turner v. Apricot Solar et al.

Texas

May 08, 2023, 4:49 PM

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract