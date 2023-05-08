New Suit - Contract

Apricot Solar was slapped with a lawsuit Monday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01006, Turner v. Apricot Solar et al.

Texas

May 08, 2023, 4:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Terrance Turner

defendants

Fedex

Merck

Pfizer

Apricot Solar

Cia

Fbi

Florida Solar Energy LLC

Gchq

Geo Spatial

Nevada Solar Energy LLC

Nsa

Pacific Green Energy LLC

Secret Service

Solar Energy LLC

Texas Solar Services LLC

Trump White House

Usps

Ussocom

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract