New Suit - Contract
Apricot Solar was slapped with a lawsuit Monday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01006, Turner v. Apricot Solar et al.
Texas
May 08, 2023, 4:49 PM
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Fedex
- Merck
- Pfizer
- Apricot Solar
- Cia
- Fbi
- Florida Solar Energy LLC
- Gchq
- Geo Spatial
- Nevada Solar Energy LLC
- Nsa
- Pacific Green Energy LLC
- Secret Service
- Solar Energy LLC
- Texas Solar Services LLC
- Trump White House
- Usps
- Ussocom
nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract