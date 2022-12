New Suit - Contract

Bank of America, First Data and other defendants were sued on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit was brought pro se by Terrance Turner, Ray Zak and Gene Zak. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-07753, Turner et al. v. World Pay et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 08, 2022, 6:52 PM