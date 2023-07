New Suit

Merck, Pfizer, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other defendants were sued Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiffs Christopher Martinez and Terrance Turner I. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03543, Turner et al v. Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 19, 2023, 5:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Martinez

Terrance Turner, I

defendants

Merck

Pfizer

Security and Exchange Commission

Cia

Dhs

Fbi

Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital

Secret Service

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Surgery Center

Stanford Neuroscience Health Center

Usps

Ussocom

nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims