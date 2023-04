New Suit - Contract

Lam Research, a manufacturer of semiconductor processing equipment, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Thursday in Delaware District Court. The suit, brought by the Garibian Law Offices on behalf of Ana Maria Turner and Gary T. Turner, claims that the plaintiffs lost stock ownership due to the defendant's negligent recordkeeping. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00435, Turner et al. v. Lam Research Corp.

Technology

April 20, 2023, 4:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Ana Maria Turner

Gary T. Turner

Plaintiffs

Garibian Law Offices, P.C.

defendants

Lam Research Corporation

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract