New Suit - Contract

Lam Research, a manufacturer of semiconductor processing equipment, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit, filed by attorney T. J. Jesky on behalf of Ana Maria Turner and Gary T. Turner, claims the plaintiffs lost ownership of stocks as a result of the defendant's failure to keep accurate records. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01237, Turner et al v. Lam Research Corporation.

Technology

November 23, 2022, 6:23 PM