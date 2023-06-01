New Suit

Pfizer and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03014, Turner et al v. Hassan et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 01, 2023, 5:55 PM

Plaintiffs

defendants

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation