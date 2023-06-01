New Suit
Pfizer and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03014, Turner et al v. Hassan et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
June 01, 2023, 5:55 PM
Plaintiffs
- Service Zero Professional Services
- Terrance Turner
defendants
- Fedex
- Merck
- NASA
- Pfizer
- Air Force Osi
- Autumn Hassan
- Cia
- Department Of Justice
- Employees Of The Organization HCC
- Fbi
- Gchq
- GEO Spatial
- Government Accountability Office
- Hassan Contract Consulting
- Nsa
- Nsa Oig
- Office Of Goverment Contracting
- Office Of Personnel Management
- Secret Service
- Troy Hassan
- Uscentcom
- Usps
- Ussocom
nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation