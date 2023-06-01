New Suit

Pfizer and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03014, Turner et al v. Hassan et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 01, 2023, 5:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Service Zero Professional Services

Terrance Turner

defendants

Fedex

Merck

NASA

Pfizer

Air Force Osi

Autumn Hassan

Cia

Department Of Justice

Employees Of The Organization HCC

Fbi

Gchq

GEO Spatial

Government Accountability Office

Hassan Contract Consulting

Nsa

Nsa Oig

Office Of Goverment Contracting

Office Of Personnel Management

Secret Service

Troy Hassan

Uscentcom

Usps

Ussocom

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation