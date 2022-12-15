New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Pesticide manufacturers Syngenta Inc., Corteva Agriscience, farming cooperative CHS and other defendants were hit with an antitrust class action Thursday in Indiana Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Spiro Harrison & Nelson and the Stevens Law Firm on behalf of direct purchasers, contends that the defendants unfairly impede competition through loyalty programs that incentivize distributors to stop selling cheaper generic products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02411, Turner et al v. Corteva, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 15, 2022, 6:04 PM