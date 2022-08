Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kasowitz Benson Torres on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bimbo Foods Bakeries Distribution and David Klouse to New York Northern District Court. The complaint, concerning a dispute over distribution rights, was filed by E. Stewart Jones Hacker Murphy on behalf of David W. Turmel. The case is 1:22-cv-00870, Turmel v. Bimbo Foods Bakeries Distribution, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 24, 2022, 12:09 PM