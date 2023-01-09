New Suit - Consumer Class Action

DraftKings, the daily fantasy sports and sports betting site, was hit with a customer class action Monday in Massachusetts District Court over its handling of the Jan. 2 Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was interrupted by the on-field injury of Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. The court action, filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Hudock Law Group, claims that DraftKings has arbitrarily applied the statistics from the suspended game to certain contests, while refusing to apply the statistics in other contests. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-10054, Turley v. DraftKings, Inc. et al.

Gaming & Esports

January 09, 2023, 6:14 PM