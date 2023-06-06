David A. Moreno Jr. of Blank Rome has entered an appearance for Walmart in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed April 4 in New York Western District Court by SRIPLAW on behalf of Turkey Merck Ltd., alleges that the defendants sell knockoff ceramic mugs that were designed and manufactured by the plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford, is 6:23-cv-06189, Turkey Merck Ltd. v. JD E-Commerce America Limited et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
June 06, 2023, 7:33 AM