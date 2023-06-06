Who Got The Work

David A. Moreno Jr. of Blank Rome has entered an appearance for Walmart in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed April 4 in New York Western District Court by SRIPLAW on behalf of Turkey Merck Ltd., alleges that the defendants sell knockoff ceramic mugs that were designed and manufactured by the plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford, is 6:23-cv-06189, Turkey Merck Ltd. v. JD E-Commerce America Limited et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 06, 2023, 7:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Turkey Merck Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Sriplaw

defendants

Wal-Mart.com USA, LLC

Walmart Inc.

JD E-Commerce America Limited

Jingdong E-Commerce (Trade) Hong Kong Corporation

defendant counsels

Blank Rome

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims