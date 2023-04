New Suit - Trademark

Walmart and other defendants were hit with a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in New York Western District Court. The court action, filed by SRIPLAW, alleges the defendants sell knockoffs of ceramic mugs that were designed and manufactured by plaintiff Turkey Merck Ltd. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-06189, Turkey Merck Ltd. v. JD E-Commerce America Limited et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 04, 2023, 3:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Turkey Merck Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Sriplaw

defendants

Wal-Mart.com USA, LLC

Walmart Inc.

JD E-Commerce America Limited

Jingdong E-Commerce (Trade) Hong Kong Corporation

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims