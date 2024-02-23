Who Got The Work

Sidley Austin partner Ian M. Ross has entered an appearance for Fidelity National Financial, a provider of title insurance, and LoanCare in a pending data breach class action. The suit, filed Jan. 9 in Florida Middle District Court by the Hyman Law Firm, arises from a Nov. 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of over 1.3 million consumers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard, is 3:24-cv-00028, Turizo v. LoanCare, LLC et al.

Insurance

February 23, 2024, 9:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Ryan Turizo

Plaintiffs

The Hyman Law Firm, P.A.

defendants

Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

LoanCare LLC

LoanCare, LLC

defendant counsels

Sidley Austin

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims