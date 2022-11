Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lehrman, Villegas, Chinery & Douglas on Monday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Subaru of America and Casa Automotive Group to California Central District Court. The suit, for claims under the California Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, was filed by Kyle Tracy Law on behalf of the purchaser of a new 2020 Subaru WRX STI vehicle. The case is 2:22-cv-08645, Turcios v. Subaru of America, Inc. et al.

Automotive

November 29, 2022, 5:34 AM