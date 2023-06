Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dinsmore & Shohl on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against UPS to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint was brought by Sobel, Wade & Mapley on behalf of a part-time driver who claims that she resigned from her position due to her supervisor's gender discrimination statements. The case is 1:23-cv-01157, Turchon v. United Parcel Service, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

June 09, 2023, 6:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Sarah Turchon

defendants

United Parcel Service, Inc.

defendant counsels

Dinsmore & Shohl

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination