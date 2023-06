News From Law.com

Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' Twitter page posted a video flashing a mish-mash of pictures and clips of former President Donald Trump, one of which showed Trump embracing and kissing Dr. Anthony Fauci on the forehead. Since its release on June 5, the picture has been debunked by forensic experts as artificial intelligence-generated content, a falsehood also known as a "deepfake."

June 27, 2023, 1:16 PM

