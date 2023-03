Who Got The Work

Michael Leahey and Daniel Michelmore of Jackson Kelly have stepped in to defend American General Life Insurance in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, pertaining to a life insurance policy, was filed Jan. 31 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by attorney Heather D. Lee on behalf of Jannette Turay. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John F. Murphy, is 2:23-cv-00393, Turay v. American General Life Ins. Co.

Insurance

March 17, 2023, 11:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Jannette Turay

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Heather D. Lee

defendants

American General Life Ins. Co.

defendant counsels

Jackson Kelly

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute