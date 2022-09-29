Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dinsmore & Shohl on Thursday removed a defamation lawsuit against Lara Sabanosh, wife of the late Christopher Tur and author of the memoir 'Caged: The True Story of Abuse, Betrayal, and GTMO,' to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. Tur, who drowned at Guantanamo Bay in January 2015, was found dead two days after engaging in a physical altercation with naval commander John Nettleton upon learning of an alleged affair between Nettleton and Sabanosh; Nettleton was later sentenced to prison on obstruction charges for misleading investigators about the incident. The complaint, brought by Francis Alexander LLC on behalf of Tur's family, accuses Sabanosh of falsely portraying herself as a victim of domestic abuse by Tur. Morgan James Publishing and Amy Ripp Coyne are also named as defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03879, Tur et al. v. Sabanosh et al.

September 29, 2022, 2:02 PM