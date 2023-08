News From Law.com

The longtime legal chief of Tupperware is stepping down as the once-iconic company, best-known for its plastic, air-tight containers, fights for survival. Karen Sheehan joined Tupperware as deputy general counsel in December 2014 and took the legal reins two years later. The Orlando-Florida-based company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission that she will leave Sept. 30, but did not provide a reason.

August 15, 2023, 8:58 AM

