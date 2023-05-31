New Suit

McDonald's and McNib Corporation were hit with a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court. The court action was brought by the Utzurrum Law Offices on behalf of Danette Tunstall, who claims that she was wrongfully detained by police officers who were called to the defendant's Alton Parkway premises after Tunstall requested a refund of her money or a corrected order. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00947, Tunstall v. Mcnib Corporation et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 31, 2023, 5:43 AM

Plaintiffs

Danette Tunstall

Plaintiffs

Utzurrum Law Offices Apc

defendants

Mcdonalds Corporation

Mcnib Corporation

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation