New Suit - Antitrust

Sidley Austin filed an antitrust lawsuit Tuesday in California Northern District Court on behalf of wholesaler Tundra Inc. The complaint brings claims against Faire Wholesale Inc., which allegedly uses ‘unfair, anticompetitive, and exclusionary tactics’ to dominate the market for online wholesale marketplaces. According to the complaint, Faire’s tactics include prohibiting retailers that buy a given brand’s products on the Faire website from doing business with that brand elsewhere. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02513, Tundra, Inc. v. Faire Wholesale, Inc.

Wholesalers

May 23, 2023, 3:54 PM

Tundra, Inc.

Sidley Austin

defendants

Faire Wholesale, Inc.

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations