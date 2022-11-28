Who Got The Work

Colleen M. Duffy and Seth Spiegal of McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter have entered appearances for Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company in a pending employment lawsuit. The action was filed Oct. 13 in New Jersey District Court by Sidney L. Gold & Associates on behalf of sales director Louis C. Tumolo Jr., who agreed to purchase an insurance policy from his own sales agent so she could qualify for a monthly stipend of $1,500. The plaintiff, who was terminated after an investigation, alleges that he was suffering from COVID-19 at the time of the application and accuses the company of discriminating against him on the basis of his disability. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb, is 1:22-cv-06056, Tumolo v. Mutual Of Omaha Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 28, 2022, 4:10 AM