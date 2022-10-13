New Suit - Employment

Mutual of Omaha Insurance was hit with an employment lawsuit on Thursday in New Jersey District Court over alleged ADA violations. The suit was brought on behalf of sales director Louis C. Tumolo Jr., who agreed to purchase an insurance policy from his own sales agent so she could qualify for a monthly stipend of $1,500. The plaintiff, who was terminated after an investigation, alleges that he was suffering from COVID-19 at the time of the application and accuses the company of discriminating against him on the basis of his disability. The suit was brought by Sidney L. Gold & Associates. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06056, Tumolo v. Mutual of Omaha Insurance Co.

Insurance

October 13, 2022, 12:28 PM