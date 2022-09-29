Tulsa Prosecutor Recovering After Being Stabbed by Daughter ...

News From Law.com

An Oklahoma prosecutor who police said was stabbed by his adult daughter, on Wednesday called for more state funding for mental illness programs. "(Tuesday) my family endured one of the toughest days in our lives," Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said in a nine-minute statement to reporters before leaving without taking questions. "The elected leaders of our state, the elected leaders of our state Legislature need to make this a priority," and increase funding for mental health treatment, he said.

Oklahoma

September 29, 2022, 11:35 AM