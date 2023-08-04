Tulsa Loses Supreme Court Stay Request in Traffic Fight Agai...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a request from Tulsa to freeze a ruling holding that the Oklahoma city cannot enforce its traffic laws or other municipal codes against Native Americans, although litigation will likely continue. Tulsa's counsel had warned of significant public safety issues stemming from a recent ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit rejecting the city's argument that the 1898 Curtis Act empowers it to issue speeding tickets or other penalties to Native American residents throughout the city.

August 04, 2023, 6:47 PM

nature of claim: /