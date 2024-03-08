Who Got The Work

Sheryl Shapiro Bassin of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has entered an appearance for Alteryx and members of its board of directors in a pending securities lawsuit. The action, which arises from a proposed merger with Clearlake Capital Group and Insight Partners via affiliate Azurite Intermediate Holdings and Azurite Merger Sub, was filed Feb. 8 in New York Southern District Court by Rowley Law on behalf of Pete Tuls. The suit contends that the defendants provided misleading information regarding financial projections and financial analyses made by advisor Qatalyst Partners. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, is 1:24-cv-00936, Tuls v. Alteryx, Inc. et al.

Technology

March 08, 2024, 8:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Pete Tuls

Plaintiffs

Rowley Law PLLC

defendants

Alteryx, Inc.

Anjali Joshi

CeCe Morken

Charles R. Cory

Dan Warmenhoven

Dean A. Stoecker

Eileen M. Schloss

Jeffrey L. Horing

Mark Anderson

Timothy I. Maudlin

defendant counsels

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws